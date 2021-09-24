the actor kicked out of a restaurant in Las Vegas

New troubles for Nicolas Cage. Last week, the actor was thrown out of a restaurant in Las Vegas for being too drunk. Footage released by The Sun shows the Hollywood star escorted out of Lawry’s Prime Rib. Nicolas mistaken for homeless, on 13 September, was escorted out of the club barefoot, then tried to return but a staff girl blocked him at the entrance.

According to an eyewitness, the story was consequential to an exaggerated consumption of whiskey and tequila by the actor (Oscar winner for his portrayal of an alcoholic in Leaving Las Vegas).

Nicolas Cage, kicked out of a club

The new scandal comes nearly four months after the death of Cage’s mother Joy Vogelsang in May and her fifth marriage to Riko Shibata in March. The video shows Nicolas in leopard-print trousers, a black T-shirt and no shoes, then the actor puts on his sandals again before exiting the door of a club escorted by the staff. A source told The Sun: “We were in that bar at Lawry’s when we noticed what we initially thought was a completely drunk and rowdy homeless man. To our amazement it turned out to be Nicolas Cage. He was completely destroyed and was arguing with the staff. He was in a very bad state and walked around without shoes. The staff told us he had been drinking shots of tequila and whiskey“.

This is not the first time for Cage

It is not the first time that Nicolas has been “caught” in this state. Shortly after her mother’s death in May, witnesses tell DailyMail.com that they have met a Cage “very freaked out“ and it was “most likely drunk“. Dressed in a dark jacket, red shirt and dark pants, he was filmed slowly walking behind his girlfriend with his hands on his hips, muttering to himself. At one point he raised his voice to say that the “fiancé“ Koike’s (the girl in his company) was a drug dealer.

Problems with alcoholism

In a 2018 interview the actor himself had told of his problem with alcoholism: “If I don’t have a place to go in the morning and a job to do I sit and order two bottles of red wine and melt, and I don’t want to be that person, so I have to work“.