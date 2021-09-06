The Actor: next film with Ryan Gosling in pre-production

After nearly three years we will see again Ryan Gosling at the cinema with The Actor.

The star of La La Land, First Man And Blade Runner 2049 will return to theaters as the protagonist of the film directed by Duke Johnson, director of Anomalisa.

The film is currently in pre-production and the screenplay, by the same Duke Johnson and of Stephen Cooney, is based on the novel The Memory from Donald E. Westlake.

The Actor: the plot

The film, set in the 1950s, centers on the story of Paul Cole, a New York actor who, following a brutal attack that leaves him dying, wakes up without memory and goes to a mysterious town in theOhio. From here he will try to return home and recover fragments of his memory, to regain possession of all that he has lost.

The Actor: the producers

Duke Johnson, as for Anomalisa, will return to collaborate with the director, screenwriter and producer Charlie Kaufman, who in this case will play the role of executive producer.

To the production are added: the Make Good Banner from Paul Young, the Innerlight Films from Johnson And Abigail Spencer and the Waypoint Entertainment from Gosling And Ken Kao.

The collaboration between Gosling And Kao seems very prolific, in fact they have announced two other projects that they will see Gosling hero: Project Hail Mary, from Phil Lord And Chris Miller, in which he will return to play the role of an astronaut (after First Man by Damien Chazelle), and the monster movie Wolfman, from Leigh Whannell.

Cast and release date

The news of the acquisition of distribution rights for the film in North America by the American is recent Neon (which he also distributed Parasite). The release date in theaters, however, is still unknown, as well as the rest of the cast. However, it seems that initially, for the lead role, it was taken into consideration Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

In any case, we can’t wait to meet again one of the most beloved faces of Hollywood cinema in the hall, in a film that seems to reflect the atmosphere of Drive, film in which Gosling has amply demonstrated that he knows how to juggle the crime-drama genre.

