The actor of a beloved TV series has died

Mourning in the world of cinema, with the death of the actor of a beloved television series broadcast on Rai: all the details.

The world of cinema and television mourns the death of an extraordinary actor, who has also had great success in the world of theater. In fact, after the long struggle against a serious illness, he died yesterday Antony Sher. The actor last September communicated to fans of fight against cancer. Unfortunately, the disease was already in an advanced stage. Three months after the diagnosis, the actor passed away.

Antony Sher was born on June 14, 1949 a Cape Town and was highly regarded in his field, and was considered a actor and a very important author. In addition to acting, during his career he had also concentrated in the world ofart. Sher has also taken part in blockbuster films, blockbusters at the box office. So let’s go back to the career of the South African actor.

Rai, Antony Sher dead: the actor of the Miss Marple series

Antony Sher made a name for himself on the big screen for his roles in blockbuster films such as’Shakespeare in Love‘ And ‘Mrs Brown‘. On the small screen he participated in television series such as’The History Man‘,’Murphy’s Law‘ And ‘Miss Marple‘, which aired yesterday on Rai networks. Antony Sher and the spouse Gregory Dolan they joined civilly in 2005 in the UK, becoming a symbolic couple in the LGBT world.

The ‘Royal Shakespeare Company’ announced Sher’s death. In fact, with a press release, the company stated: “We are deeply saddened by this news. Our thoughts and our sincere condolences are with Greg, Antony’s family and their friends at this devastating time. Antony was deeply loved and admired by many colleagues. He was a revolutionary role model for many young actors and it is really impossible to understand that he is no longer with us“.