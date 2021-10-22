The actor Peter Scolari, star of Newhart and a great friend of Tom Hanks, has died

American actor Peter Scolari, who had been battling cancer for years, passed away at the age of 66. A career full of television appearances, for which he also won an Emmy Awards. The beginnings in the entertainment world were next to Tom Hanks, with whom he formed a solid and long friendship.

The American actor died at the age of 66 after a long battle with cancer Peter Scolari. Protagonist both on TV and in the cinema of titles that have had great success, he died on Friday 22 October, as announced by his agent Ellen Lubin Sanitsky. In his career he had worked with big names in cinema and boasted a solid friendship with Tom Hanks, since they were kids and took their first steps in the entertainment world.

The career between TV and theater

Versatile and prolific actor, Peter Scolari, had worked a lot on television taking part in projects that later became famous not only in America, but also overseas, without ever abandoning his first love: that for the theater, as shown by his participations. on Broadway. In 2016 he also won an Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Tad Horvath, Hannah’s father in the series. Girls. The victory comes after three nominations for the prestigious award, which occurred from 1987 to 1989, when he received the nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the role of Michael Harris in Newhart, the CBS comedy conceived and directed by Bob Newhart. Despite the illness, however, Scolari worked until a few months ago, and appeared frequently in the second season of Evil, which ended recently, in the role of Bishop Thomas Marx.

The beginning with Tom Hanks

His first success was the one in the series Bosom Buddies which only aired for two seasons on ABC, but was credited with launching the careers of both Scolari and Tom Hanks, who played Henry and Kip respectively. The two worked in an advertising agency, but to save some money they decide to dress up as women to access a female-only residence, triggering a series of fun dynamics. In order not to miss the opportunity to flirt with the girls present on the spot, in fact, they pretend to be the two brothers Buffy (Hanks) and Hildegard (Scolari). From that moment their friendship became very solid, so much so that the actor was also hired by Hanks in his theatrical debut in the show That Thing You Do!