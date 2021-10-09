the actor risks losing 100 million

The libel suit filed by the Hollywood star’s ex-wife is allegedly proceeding. This is the counter-complaint with which the actress responded to the Hollywood star after his lawyer defined the evidence of the violence suffered by Depp as false.

A Virginia judge gave the ok Amber Heard for partially proceed with the counter-complaint against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

It supports it The Hollywood Reporter, adding that Johnny Depp failed to leverage the anti-SLAPP law passed in Virginia in 2020.

Please note that SLAPP stands for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation and refers to a strategic lawsuit against public participation, with the purpose of intimidating in civil cases for defamation in the press, which typically include very high compensation claims against newspapers, journalists, activists and organizations.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, if the case goes to trial then the star will face a counter-suit from his ex-wife after Adam Waldman, Depp’s attorney, told the media that Heard’s account of domestic abuse would be a big deal. “hoax”.

The amount that the actress asks for compensation from the ex would be 100 million dollars, as reported by the Daily Mail.