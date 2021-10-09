the actor risks losing 100 million

The libel suit filed by the Hollywood star’s ex-wife is allegedly proceeding. This is the counter-complaint with which the actress responded to the Hollywood star after his lawyer defined the evidence of the violence suffered by Depp as false.
A Virginia judge gave the ok Amber Heard for partially proceed with the counter-complaint against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
It supports it The Hollywood Reporter, adding that Johnny Depp failed to leverage the anti-SLAPP law passed in Virginia in 2020.
Please note that SLAPP stands for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation and refers to a strategic lawsuit against public participation, with the purpose of intimidating in civil cases for defamation in the press, which typically include very high compensation claims against newspapers, journalists, activists and organizations.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, if the case goes to trial then the star will face a counter-suit from his ex-wife after Adam Waldman, Depp’s attorney, told the media that Heard’s account of domestic abuse would be a big deal. “hoax”.
The amount that the actress asks for compensation from the ex would be 100 million dollars, as reported by the Daily Mail.
The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
The one between Depp and Heard is a real legal battle that, starting from the turbulent divorce, continues to make people talk about the former Hollywood couple.
Accused by her of violence, the actor has in turn counter-charged his ex-wife for defamation, demanding compensation of $ 50 million as reported by the NBC News website.
The star has filed a libel suit also against the British tabloid The Sun which in 2018 defined it “wife beater”(Wifes batter) in the title of an article. The lawsuit against the Sun was lost to Depp in November 2020, as reported by the BBC.
Johnny Depp: image damage and loss of jobs
Due to the violence allegations, Johnny Depp suffered enormous image damage resulting in the loss of previously assigned film roles.
In addition to no longer playing the main role of Jack Sparrow in the saga Pirates of the Caribbean, three weeks ago the British online newspaper The Independent revealed that a cameo of the actor as the mythical pirate character would also be blocked by Disney (although producer Jerry Bruckheimer had requested it).
Warner Bros. also “fired” him from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, choosing to replace him with Mads Mikkelsen for the third installment of the fantasy franchise.