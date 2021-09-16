The Actor, Ryan Gosling protagonist

Ryan Thomas Gosling , this is the name in the registry office, will be the protagonist of the film The Actor. A few hours ago Deadline exclusively announced the actor’s new cinematic adventure, class 1980 .

The Actor: the new film by Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is one of the most famous and beloved faces in the golden world of Hollywood. During the years the actor (PHOTO) has conquered audiences and critics with films capable of grossing millions of dollars, there was no shortage of important and prestigious awards, including a victory at the seventy-fourth edition of Golden Globe in the category Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical thanks to Sebastian Wilder’s role within La La Land, awarded with seven Golden Globe statuettes and six at the Academy Awards.

Now, the actor is preparing for a new adventure, according to what reported exclusively by Deadline. In fact, the magazine has announced the start of production of the film The Actor which will see Ryan Gosling as the protagonist; the story is based on the novel Memory by Donald E. Westlake.

The direction will be signed by Duke Johnson who also edited the screenplay together with Stephen Rooney.