the actor seen in total perdition…

It is a happy but visibly exhausted groom who left the estate of Savannah, Georgia, where he united this Saturday, August 20, with the woman of his life! A few days after his wedding, Ben Affleck indeed returned to Los Angeles accompanied by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, their five children (Violet, 16, Max and Emme, 14, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel 10) and of his best friend Matt Damon as a family.

To get to the airport, the whole little tribe had reserved comfortable cars with drivers, which allowed the 50-year-old groom to take a short nap… and it must be said that, given the photos, taken by a paparazzi, he looked really exhausted! The red face, eyes closed, the actor seemed to need a lot of rest. Fortunately, after three days of celebration, he will finally be able to rest at home, having already married his wife in July and then left with his family for a honeymoon in Paris.

Honeymoon they had shared with their four eldest and during which … Ben Affleck had already fallen asleep, an image that had gone around the world. The accumulation of moments of happiness with his wife, surely: since their reunion in 2020, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez do not let go and seem more in love than ever.

After almost getting married in the early 2000s and then suddenly separating due to the media coverage of their relationship, they now seem very…

