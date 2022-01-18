Not everyone knows that the actor appeared as the protagonist in a Rihanna music video: have you noticed?

Jesse Williams is best known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey’s Anatomy. He joined the US television series in 2009 and we saw him until 2021, in the seventeenth season.

He made his acting debut in 2006 as a guest star on an episode of the television series Law & Order, while his film debut takes place in 2008 with the film 4 friends and a pair of jeans 2, sequel to 4 friends and a pair of jeans of 2005. From a young age she worked as a model but never wanted to make a career out of it. Williams is famous all over the world, he acted in cinema and on television. Not everyone knows that he also participated in several music videos. He was the protagonist of a video of Rihanna’s song, together with the artist: have you ever noticed?

The actor starred in a Rihanna music video – have you noticed?

In Grays’ Anatomy, Jackson Avery’s character has been present for many years, exactly from 2009 to 2021. Jesse Williams starred until the seventeenth season of the series, which ended a few months ago. The eighteenth season of the famous medical drama has started for about a month.

This is a shot taken from a scene from the video of Russian Roulette, hit song by the Barbadian singer. Have you ever noticed? The actor, apparently, has worked in different fields, always achieving great success.