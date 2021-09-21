the actor stops with fans to talk about his bike

Keanu Reeves he has always been a very generous person and available to fans and he proved it once again when a group of people stopped him while he was near their bike and entertained them by discussing the design of the vehicle he designed himself . Watch the full three-minute video.

Keanu Reeves was at that time in Malibu and he was preparing to leave on his bike when he was approached by a group of fans very interested in his vehicle. Taken from a camera, we see the actor talking to each of them to presumably answer (since we can’t hear what they say) to questions about the bike he owns and that Reeves himself helped design.

Reeves actually owns a motorcycle company, the Arch Motorcycles with the actor who even designed one – the one we see on video – together with builder Gard Hollinger. A few months ago Reeves said: “When CD Projekt Red contacted me to be part of Cyberpunk 2077 they said they were fans of Arch Motorcycle, so they proposed the idea of ​​creating some sort of Cyberpunk 2077 version of the Arch Motorcycle. I thought it was a great idea“.

We will review Reeves in the fourth chapter of The Matrix, with the actor having previously praised Wachoswki’s writing, complimenting her. “for creating a truly incredible story” and for “the intricate script that ultimately is a fantastic love story“. The actor was keen to point out that Matrix 4 will be set after the events of Revolution”that will not be forgotten“, also adding that Neo “will not travel to the past”.

Matrix 4 will be released in American theaters on December 22, 2021. Also in the cast are Yahyah Adbul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith and Priyanaka Chopra. It is not yet clear when it will land in Italian cinemas.