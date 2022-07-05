the actor sues his ex-wife

We had loved each other so much (at Château Miraval). The castle in the South of France that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought in 2008 with the idea of ​​transforming it into the family’s retreat and that in 2014 hosted their wedding, today has become yet another reason for the couple to clash in court . Because if it wasn’t clear, the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie six years after their farewell is on the high seas and there are still many knots to untie. As reported PeoplePitt’s legal team on Friday allegedly filed papers in court to sue his ex-wife for “violating contractual rights” in the sale of her stake in the Côtes de Provence estate. What if the next media trial was the one between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bought Chateau Miraval in 2008 MICHEL GANGNEGetty Images

The Brangelina divorce considered by experts to be among the longest and most expensive in Hollywood history, it has recently been overshadowed by the Amber Heard / Johnny Depp legal affairs and compared to teen drama dynamics (versus a Tarantino splatter film). In reality the Brangelina are continuing the cold war for the custody of the children and the division of their immense wealth and have no intention of giving up. The last chapter of the saga has at its center Château Miraval mentioned above. According to People, Pitt allegedly sued his ex-wife for selling his share of the property “without his knowledge” and intentionally damaging the reputation of the winery he “carefully built” in doing so. In documents filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, the plaintiff’s attorneys argue that Angelina “did not contribute” to the company’s success while she was helping in its next bankruptcy.

Miraval, Brad’s “passion” that has turned “into a multimillion-dollar global business and into one of the most popular rosé producers in the world” and which from October 2021 he shares with Estates of the Worlda company owned by Yuri Shefler, a Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group and who, according to Brad, has “ruthless commercial tactics and dubious professional associations” capable of “jeopardizing the reputation of the brand so carefully built by Pitt”.

“Jolie pursued and then concluded the alleged sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating contractual rights,” reads the document obtained by the magazine. The reference is to the right of pre-emption that the plaintiff would not have respected: in practice, the two at the time of the sale of their 50% could have sold their shares only with the consent of the other and also should have proposed the acquisition to the other before contacting third parties. Pitt seeks damages “in an amount to be judged in court”, that the sale can be declared “void” and “a jury trial”. Déjà-vu?

