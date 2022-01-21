the actor tells of his meeting with Kevin Feige. Possible future in the MCU?

Keanu Reeves is a character who has recently returned to the spotlight with great fanfare. Some will recognize him for the role of John Wick in the film of the same name, others for that of Neo in the Matrix saga, or still others for some of his films in the 90s, such as Speed ​​or Point Break. Not to mention video games, where he had a fundamental role in Cyberpunk 2077 (even though he never played them). The list is still long, but we stop there.

What is certain is that Keanu Reeves is able to leave a vivid memory in the hearts of the spectators and beyond. The actor is in fact known to be a very selfless and helpful person. Taking as an example the fourth installment of the John Wick saga, Reeves gave his entire stunt team personalized Rolex watches.

However, despite all of his roles, Reeves has not yet had a character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A particular case, given that the actor has already covered the role of Constantine of DC Comics back in 2005. The situation, however, could change. In fact, Keanu said he spoke with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and CCO of Marvel. The whole thing was reported by the Phase Zero portal.

During the interview, Keanu Reeves spoke about Feige, stating: “We met. He is an easygoing person“. Reeves was then asked if they had discussed a possible character for the actor, to which Keanu replied: “We don’t have it yet. We need to find something“.

This isn’t the first time Reeves has expressed interest in the MCU. In the past, in fact, the actor stated that “it would be an honour“, adding: “There are some amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one else has ever done. It’s special in that sense, in terms of scope, ambition and output. It would be nice to be part of that“.

I mean, will we see Reeves in the MCU soon? For the moment we just have to wait. What do you think of it? Tell us in the comments! In the meantime, we remind you that Matrix Resurrections will arrive in Italian cinemas on January 1, 2022.

Source: CBR