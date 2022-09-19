The actor that Julia Roberts refused to kiss and with whom she starred in an intense rivalry

There is no doubt that Julia Roberts She is the queen of romantic comedies. The 54-year-old actress has starred in a wide variety of films, but among them we can highlight Pretty Woman, Notting Hill, My best friend’s Wedding, Runaway Bride, I Love Trouble, among other. Now today, she returns to the genre with Ticket to Paradisethe new film in which he stars alongside George Clooney.

But among his extensive filmography, we want to focus on I Love Trouble. Also known as one against anotheris a 1994 romantic comedy that featured the leading role of Julia Roberts Y Nick Nolte. As for his story, it centered on two Chicago reporters who maintain a rivalrybut when they are forced to work together after uncovering a conspiracy, love begins to blossom.

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte stepped into the shoes of two rival reporters.

The truth is that the film is not one of the best known of roberts and the reason lies in the fact that it was not well received by critics. The reason? The lousy chemistry that existed between the protagonists. And it is that like his characters, both Julia What Nick Nolte, they became rivals during the filming of the movie.

Apparently, they both started off on the wrong foot and ended up resulting in a bad relationship, which they didn’t even try to hide. Even Julia Roberts He came to describe the actor as “unpleasant” and refused to kiss him. They eventually had to, but it was one of the few scenes they filmed together.

to the actress of Pretty Woman he did not like the attitude and sexist comments of note, and he did his best to irritate her. For this reason, the director of the film, charles shyer, decided that the best thing for the production was that the actors they will film their scenes separatelyto avoid friction and conflicts.

Still, when it came time to promote the film, neither Julia neither Nick They had good things to say about each other. “From the moment I met him, we made it quite difficult for each other,” he revealed. roberts. And it seems that the actress’s comments did not sit well with her co-star. “It’s not nice for someone to call you nasty. But she is not a good person and everyone knows it.” note.

the age difference between the actors didn’t help either. At the time, Julia was still in the early stages of his career at the age of 26 while note He already had an extensive filmography and about 52 years on top.

Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts took the rivalry off-screen.

And it seems that the rivalry among the actors still stands firm today, because neither of them seems to give in or want to make peace. In 2009, more than ten years after the film’s release, Julia made an appearance on a talk show and did not hesitate to imitate a co-star, referencing Nick Nolte. Neither of them crossed paths again and for the moment, it seems that they prefer to leave it that way.

