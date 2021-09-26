the actor took a lot of risks in Uncut Diamonds

Adam Sandler risked his life on set during a fight scene, let’s see how

Adam Sandler had a near death experience on the set of the dark comedy “Raw Diamonds”. During a fight scene, the actor risked suffocation in front of the rest of the cast, convinced that the 53-year-old was simply acting. Co-director Josh Safdie told the story. “Sandler got so into the character that it started to frighten us because it seemed like he was suffocating, but no one got the signal there and then.”

The co-director continued: “At the moment when Adam was choking and trying to get out, the actor thought he was just getting into the part, so he choked harder and Adam couldn’t breathe.” From the set, the actor literally came out with broken bones. “Those guys beat me good. They punched me from about 120 different angles. In the end my body was full of bruises ”.

Madonna furious for the death of George Floyd: “I want justice” | READ

Love at the terminus for Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart | READ more

Loading... Advertisements

In the detective film, Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a New York City Diamond District jeweler who has a gambling addiction. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he and film directors Josh and Benny Safdie revealed that two actors who played bodyguards and repeatedly beat up Sandler’s character went a bit overboard.

Justin and Hailey Bieber: legal action against a plastic surgeon | READ

Sandler confirmed that he came home from set with several bruises considering his character was often mistreated. Despite this, he had nothing but positive things to say about working with the directors of Raw Diamonds. “I love these guys, I love them. I mean, they’re incredible filmmakers, ”Sandler said. “I love having these new friends, we talk all the time and I think they’re just great people.”