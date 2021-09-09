the actor transformed his physique for a new film

Mark Wahlberg showed on his social channels the impressive metamorphosis that led him to have about 10 kg more than his build of twenty days ago, the one he always got used to. It is a transformation for the sake of the script and the move to gain so much weight in such a short time is at the center of a lot of criticism as it proves to be highly harmful to health.

The film that requires the body transformation in question is Father Stu, the biopic that tells the story of Stuart Long, a famous boxer who later became a priest. (THE GALLERY OF ALL THE PHYSICAL TRANSFORMATIONS OF ACTORS FOR SCRIPT NEEDS)

Mark Wahlberg’s advances at “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Less than three weeks ago Mark Wahlberg anticipated that he would have to put on weight in no time. He had declared it during a guest at Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I have to put on as much weight as possible during the shooting of the film. My goal is to gain about 15 kilos in the next six weeks. I want to eat whatever comes within my reach …" And already in less than three weeks the kilos gained are around ten … Wahlberg has published several photos on his social channels that document this risky transformation, risky and potentially dangerous as it took place in such a short time. "From the photo on the left of 3 weeks ago to this one, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking", wrote the actor in the caption, thanking the one who is preparing the dishes of the new high-calorie diet he is following to gain weight, namely his personal chef Lawrence Duran. "I've been controlling my weight for years, I just want to eat everything I see …", he confessed during the Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Mark Wahlberg has always had a very lean, athletic and sculpted physique, doing a lot of sports and following a healthy and always controlled diet, for this reason he would have expressed the will to indulge for once everything to which he has always had to say no.