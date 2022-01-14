The actor was “obsessed” with the role of Prince Caspian

The “Tick, Tick … Boom!” revealed why he had long ago been discarded for the role of Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia.

After Tick, Tick …. Boom! And Spider – Man: No Way Home, both rewarded by the acclaim of the public and critics, it really seems that Andrew Garfield has reinvigorated his year, and not a little. However, the young star reported that, despite the wave of success in recent months, there continues to be a small regret that after years she still cannot forget. Garfield, speaking with Entertainment Tonight, just said that one of the most interesting and attractive roles for him would have been that of Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia, role for which it was discarded but from which it was obsessed.

Garfield reported that: “I remember I was desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia and thought, “This might be the right time, this might be the right time. But then, bright and handsome actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think in the end that the match was between me and him, and I remember even more that I was obsessed ”. After asking his agent about the refusal of his profile, he was told that “They don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew.”

In any case, after years of the fact, Garfield reported that: “Ben Barnes is a very handsome and talented man. So, in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a good job ”.

We do know, however, that the star has also taken important steps since that refusal. Two years after the release of The Chronicles of Narnia and Prince Caspian, Garfield was in fact chosen to join the cast of The Social Network, alongside Jesse Eisenberg, under the authoritative direction of David Fincher and then starring alongside Emma. Stone, his colleague and companion for a short time off the set, in the two chapters of The Amazing Spiderman.

