the actor was seen with Zendaya in Paris

It is not in dispute that thanks to his role as spider-man, Tom Holland has catapulted to international fame. The actor, although he devoted himself to a career from a very young age, won the hearts of fans of Marvel due to his portrayal of Peter Parker. Also, the truth is that the last film, No Way Homewas a complete rage worldwide and it was there that he did his best work in recent times.

Although, as if this were not enough, in the last two years Tom Holland has been full of works, presentations and tours. That is why his fame was on the rise, but without a doubt this was something that brought the actor down. So much so that on August 13 he decided to give a message on social networks. Through his official Instagram profile, the actor confirmed that he will disappear from his accounts for a while because he needs to preserve his mental health.

According to what he explained in the video, whenever he came across comments about him on some social network, he would spend hours thinking about it, be it good or bad. That is why he assured that he finds Instagram and Twitter “overwhelming”. So, after discovering this, he preferred to stay away for the time being. In turn, the reality is that Tom confirmed that he will not act for a while since he needs to rest after so many years in between.

That was the last moment that any information was known about Tom Holland. However, now the fans discovered the actor on a romantic date. Yes! He and Zendayahis girlfriend and with whom he shares the screen in Spider-Man, reappeared together, although this time in Paris. It is unknown why the actors traveled to the French capital, but now they visited the Louvre Museum and became a sensation in the networks..

This is because his photos quickly went viral, enchanting thousands of fans. Likewise, many highlighted that Holland once again wore her typical short hair. The reality is that in recent months the Briton, filming his new series for Apple TV, had to change his look. On that occasion he was seen with long, disheveled hair, although now he had it short and neat again, just as he had always had it.