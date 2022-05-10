The actor who could replace Ezra Miller as Flash

Ezra Miller’s personal complications could spill over into his professional life because Warners would already have the actor to replace him as the Flash.

The last few times have not been easy for Ezra Miller that in Hawaii had different incidents. He first got into an altercation with a couple at a bar while a few days later he threw a chair at a woman at a private party. Sources close to the actor also point out that during the filming of the film Flash for him DC Extended Universe he was seen in altered states and in difficulty.

All this serves as an argument for the executives of Warner Bros. that they would have made the decision to replace the actor as the Scarlet Runner within the superhero franchise where he shares a poster with actors like Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher. Some of them have had their controversies but the “reward” in this sense Miller takes it.

Ezra Miller in trouble

information shared by ScreenGeek ensures that Ezra Miller will be replaced by Dylan O’Brien in the role of Barry Allen/Flash. the insider Daniel R.P.K.who always has good facts about superhero movies in production, backed this news, which probably isn’t all that surprising considering Miller’s troubled background.

The truth is that there is still an entry starring Ezra Miller in it DC Extended Universe and it is precisely the film focused on his character: Flash. The film is directed by the Argentinian Andy Muschietti and the cast includes two alternative Batmans with the versions of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton present, as well as Sasha Calle lending her body to Supergirl. They say that this tape will revolutionize the DCEU!

After suffering some major delays and with rumors of substantial changes in its plot, such as the version that signaled the death of Ben Affleck’s Batman that would ultimately survive this adventure, the Scarlet Runner movie will hit theaters on June 23 of 2023.Warner Bros. Will you make a decision about the protagonist before the premiere of the film? It’ll have to wait and see.

Dylan O’Brien rose to fame as a youtuber who was selected for the series teen wolf where his work as Stiles Stilinski was highly praised. Later he participated in films such as The First Time Y The internship. He also lent his body to the character Thomas from the trilogy. maze runnerwhich earned him awards such as the MTV Movie Awards and two Teen Choice Awards. More titles in your filmography? DeepwaterHorizon, American Assassin, Love and Monsters Y Bumblebee.