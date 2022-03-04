The actor who plays Jordan Wright in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ was a teacher before his big break

ads

A new surgical resident at Gray Sloan Memorial has the approval of Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo).

Grey’s Anatomy introduced fans to Dr. Jordan Wright before the season 18 winter finale. In its introductory episode, “Here Comes the Sun,” he meets Meredith during her trip to the Gray Center for Medical Research in Minnesota. After hearing Jordan talk about Bailey as they worked together all day, Meredith suggested joining her at Gray Sloan. Once she arrived, her idol (and the chief of surgery) offered her a job.

Increasingly, Grey’s fans will see Jordan’s character expand. So who is the actor who plays him and what could happen between him and Bailey? Here is everything we know.

Source: ABCJordan Wright is an “overcomer,” according to the actor who plays him.

Jordan recently proved that he’s not just the new kid at Gray Sloan. He encouraged Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) to heal after losing a patient on the table. Levi was so distraught at the time that he rubbed his hands together until his hands bled.

Although the newcomer is intent on fitting in with his peers, his real focus is on Bailey. Greg Tarzan Davis, the actor who plays Jordan, says his character is “in awe” of the longtime doctor. However, given Grey’s Anatomy’s history of creating love triangles, could Bailey have to choose between Jordan or her husband, Ben Warren (Jason George), in the future?

While we’d love to see it, Greg has neither confirmed nor denied a love connection between his character and Bailey. With that said, the actor described his character as an “overcomer” who strives to gain the approval of the boss. He also noted that he wouldn’t “ruin the surprise” of telling fans about a love interest up front.

“He will do anything and everything to try to please her,” Greg emphasized to HollywoodLife. “I know that for a fact. You do not want to disappoint the person you have admired. It’s almost like a father’s approval.”

“Would that be like kissing butt? I don’t know,” she continues. “Maybe the others, but I think for the most part it will just be him pleasing her. He’s a great doctor, so there’s not much wrong he can do.”

Who is Greg Tarzan Davis, the actor who plays Jordan Wright?

Greg was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 25, 1993. The 28-year-old creative began acting after leaving another career behind. When he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana, Greg decided to become a teacher.

“Throughout my short teaching career, I had the privilege of teaching first, second, and third graders, and I had a great time,” Greg recalled in an interview with Pibe magazine. “You never knew what the day would bring with those kids and their imaginations.”

While teaching, he remained passionate about acting and theater, eventually deciding to move to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams.

“I realized it was time to change careers after I preached to my students that they should follow their dreams no matter what,” he explained. “That’s when I realized I was being a hypocrite. He always wanted to be an actor, and yet even though he was doing something that I was passionate about, it wasn’t my dream.”

Greg almost immediately began booking roles upon landing in Los Angeles. He landed guest spots on shows like Chicago PD, Grand Hotel, and All Rise. In 2020, Greg landed his first recurring role as Zion on Good Trouble. Now, he looks like he’ll be at Grey’s for the foreseeable future.

Catch all-new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy when they air Thursdays at 8 pm EST on ABC.

