The actor who Steven Seagal assaulted: “I laughed at him and he took my breath away”

John Leguizamo (57) has a prolific career behind him with a filmography that includes hits from the past such as jungle of glass 2 or more recent as John Wick so in a certain way it can be considered a privileged one. And yet, the actor born in Colombia has not had an easy time carving out a future due to the discrimination suffered in his childhood and the prejudices that Latino actors face.

“I consciously stayed out of the sun for years because I could work”, has come to confess the actor, who throughout the more than one hundred films in which he has participated has found everything. And among all the colleagues with whom he has coincided, he is clear about who has not left him a good memory.

“I didn’t have a good time with Steven Seagal. no one has a good time with him”, assures the actor in a recent interview with The New York Post in reference to when both coincided in Critical Decision (1996), one of the innumerable Seagal films that will not go down in history despite having Seagal himself in the cast. Leguizamo, Kurt Russell or a very young Halle Berry.

And it is not the first time that the actor of Colombian origin recalls the experience since a few years ago he even claimed that he was attacked by Seagal. “On the first day of shooting, at a meeting between the actors and the director, he came saying he was in charge and if anyone disagreed. I laughed at him because I thought he was joking and he hit me leaving me breathless. I couldn’t speak for a while, ”said the actor on The Arsenio Hall Show.

Leguizamo, in his conversation with the American newspaper, however, has confirmed an episode in which Seagal met his match. It was in seeking justice (1991), about which there are several versions.

“Gene LeBell -an eminence in the handling of martial arts who worked in hundreds of films as stuntman and choreographer of action scenes- I was working on a movie with him where he wouldn’t stop hitting to his companions on purpose. Gene told him, ‘Don’t do that to my guys because they can’t hit you back, it’s not fair.’ So he did it again and Gene put him in a chokehold and said, ‘If you do that again, I’m going to choke you to death.‘. She didn’t do it again,” she recalls.

However, some claim that in the same altercation Seagal lost consciousness and control of his sphincter. This story is part of an urban legend, although LeBell himself, in an interview for The MMA Hour in 2012, suggested that it was completely true.

“We had a little altercation and a difference of opinion. And there were thirty doubles and cameras present that were watching. Sometimes, Steven has a tendency to pick on the wrong people., and you can get hurt doing that. So if a guy gets dirty, you can’t criticize him, because if he just had dinner an hour earlier, it can happen, ”joked the man who is considered the best stunt double in Hollywood history, who is currently 89 years old.