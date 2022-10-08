The actor who will replace Harry Styles in Nosferatu

After the success of Don’t Worry Darling, the British singer withdraws from a production. This is the star that will occupy the role of him in the next film by Robert Eggers.

The acting career of Harry Styles continues to grow by leaps and bounds. After a participation in dunkirk by Christopher Nolan and a post-credits scene in Eternals from Marvel Studios, the British singer enters the entertainment industry from a new facet. In September, he debuted with a leading role in Don’t Worry Darling and very soon will repeat the experience with mypoliceman. However, now she has decided to run from a striking project that her replacement.

Is about Nosferatuthe next film from the acclaimed director Robert Eggers. The truth is that the project began its development in 2019. At that timeAnya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles they had been linked as main cast members. However, with a pandemic in between and production on pause, the filmmaker began working on The Northmanthe film that premiered this year with Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe in the leading roles.

Now the fiction resumed its pre-production stage and managed to find its new cast members. In this sense, Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp They are the ones chosen to lead this promising plot. Thats not all! In addition, it was confirmed that the role that Harry Styles had planned in Nosferatuis now occupied by Nicholas Hoult. And it is that, as it transpired, the budget and the schedules intended by the former One Direction were not within the reach of the study.

With a script by Robert Eggers himself and production by Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus, the film will consist of a gothic tale of obsession. While Depp will play a haunted young woman from 19th century Germany, Skarsgård will be responsible for bringing to life an ancient vampire from Transylvania who stalks him, bringing with him unspeakable horror.

+ What will the next Harry Styles movie be like?

After the success of Don’t Worry Darling In theaters, Harry Styles is ready for the premiere of his next movie. Is about mypoliceman, the fiction that will arrive on October 21 at the Prime Video catalog. “This love destroys everything. A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions”, explains the official synopsis. Emma Corrin and David Dawson accompany Styles in this original production.