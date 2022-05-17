The actor who would replace Will Smith in “Aladdin 2″

All were applause when Will Smith took on the role of the genie of the lamp in “Aladdin” and was expected to continue playing it in a second part of this Disney film.

However, different international media have shown that this role -which was so loved by the public- could pass into the hands of the charismatic Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, after the slump that Smith has suffered after the embarrassing slap that he received. gave to Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards gala ceremony, a month and a half ago.

It would not be the first of Smith’s projects to collapse after the scandal that has kept him away from events during this time.

This year’s best actor -a prize that was awarded to him a few minutes after shocking the film industry by stopping to hit Rock in the middle of the ceremony- has been seeing how projects are canceled.

Productions on streaming platforms such as Netflix, as well as successful films that were about to be recorded, such as one more installment of Bad Boys, have been postponed or cancelled. And he also hasn’t received public support from the only person he was expected to: his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

What of Dwayne Johnson in the role of the genius of “Aladdin 2” is still a rumor. However, it is undeniable that there is a fear on the part of the industry to support an artist who left the biggest party in the industry marked for him forever. About the Disney production, it is said that it will be released in the year 2025.