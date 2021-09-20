the actor will be a guest of Alice in the city

Johnny Depp will be a guest of the XIX edition of Alice in the City, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest, dedicated to the beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, scheduled from 14 to 24 October at the Auditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year for the duration of the event, also at the Auditorium della Conciliazione. Depp will arrive in the capital to present “Puffins”, the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and spin-off of the animated film “Arctic – A glacial adventure”.

One of a kind, the “Puffins” series is formed by 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, to which Johnny Depp participated by lending his voice and his somatic traits to the protagonist puffin: Johnny Puff. “This is the actor’s first participation – says the producer Andrea Iervolino, president of Ilbe – to a short-content product, a new and avant-garde project. We are proud that a figure of the caliber of Johnny Depp believed in our project and is actively part of it, sharing ideas and creative ideas with the production that will surely add value to the Puffins “.