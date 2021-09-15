the actor will be in Rome to present the new project

It’s official: Johnny Depp will arrive in Rome in October to present the animated web series Puffins, where we will see him face missions and problems related to everyday life in the role of the cute little bird Johnny Puff, drawn following the peculiar characteristics of the actor. The 250 episodes, made in mobile-short content format of five minutes each, are a spin-off of the animated film Arctic – A glacial adventure, presented in Italy in March 2020 only in streaming, due to the closures of cinemas during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main characters of the series are Johnny, Didi, Pie, Tic and Tac, five friends who live with their tribe in the lair of the ingenious walrus Otto. The funny gags that see them as protagonists have been designed above all to bring to the surface topics of fundamental importance such asgender equality, the fight against pollution and the environment protection. By now universal themes, which find an ideal context in which to be treated: the Puffins community and the arctic setting in which their adventures come to life. All this without ever detaching itself from the main objective: to entertain and entertain through a simple language suitable for very young spectators.

There Iervolino Entertainment, Italian production company of the web series, declares itself proud and happy to welcome Johnny Depp in a project for the second time, who has shared ideas and creative ideas with the production that will certainly add value to the Puffins. The series, intended for the global streaming market (it will be distributed in more than 90 countries), can boast the involvement of many animation professionals of the Italian scene: directors, authors, animators, graphic designers, composers, editors.

Johnny Depp in Rome: celebrated through his iconic characters

The project will be presented in Rome, Italy, where Johnny Depp will be the guest of honor of the XIX edition of “Alice nella città”, autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest scheduled from 14 to 24 October. During the review, the star will be celebrated through a cinematic excursus linked to the characters who made him one of the most loved performers by adults and children: from the pirate Jack Sparrow to Edward Scissorhands, from the Mad Hatter of Alice in Wonderland to the eccentric Willy Wonka. This will also be a way to set aside the latest ones legal matters which involved the star in light of the troubled divorce from ex-wife Amber Heard and finally see him again in the role of a likeable and heroic character.