the actor will fill the void left by Dwayne Johnson

Vin Diesel, as producer and creative supervisor of the Fast and Furious saga, wants Jason Momoa (who is one step away from signing the contract) for the grand finale.

There Fast & Furious saga you are getting an extra dose of testosterone. The new taxpayer who will raise the rate is Jason Momoa. The actor of Aquaman is one step away from signing, as reported by American sites, to add his name to the large cast of Fast & Furious 10 which will bring back to the screen Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel and of course the creative leader, producer and supervisor Vin Diesel. The return of the bad is also expected Charlize Theron, from Jason Statham and of John Cena which had entered the ninth chapter. Jason Momoa he could play both an ally and an enemy, or both, as often happens for the characters of this series who, thanks to daring twists of the plot, cross the line between good and bad according to the narrative needs.

What is evident is that the engagement of Momoa go and fill the void of muscles and star power left by Dwayne Johnson who participated in films number 5, 6, 7 and 8, in addition to the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw on his own with Statham. Gored them by alpha males Johnson And Diesel on the set of the eighth chapter (the two in fact never appear in the same shot) made him move away from the saga and, although they clarified later, there was no backtracking. Diesel he courted again Johnson, privately and publicly on social media, but the latter continued to reiterate his decision not to return, while wishing all the best to his former colleagues from the series.

Filming of Fast & Furious 10 they will start this spring. The film will hit theaters on May 19, 2023 and, if the plans have not changed, it will be the penultimate title of the saga as the grand finale was openly divided into two parts. And if the delays due to the pandemic have caused Universal Pictures to change plans, we are not yet aware of it. Below the Fast & Furious 9 trailer.