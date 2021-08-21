the actor won the last hearing

Johnny Depp (HERE ALL THE NEWS) wins a major round in the legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. Last November, the actor filed a defamation lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun, which called him a “wife beater” on Heard’s domestic violence charges. But the judge who had handled the case in the UK had agreed with the newspaper because the evidence provided by the defense confirmed that Depp “actually beat Amber Heard on at least 12 of the 14 occasions” reported by the woman.
At the same time, the actor had filed a libel suit (this time in the United States) also against his ex-wife. In this case it was an article published by the Washington Post in which Amber accused him of domestic violence.
Last April, the actress’s lawyers asked the US court to drop the charges against their client. For Amber’s lawyers, if The Sun had not been found guilty of libel for calling the actor a “wife beater,” the trial against their client had no reason to stand.
But as the American site Deadline writes, the request to cancel the trial of Amber Heard for defamation was officially rejected. “Mr. Depp is gratified by the court’s decision,” actor Ben Chew’s attorney said in a brief statement posted to the site.
Johnny Depp vs. Hollywood
Just yesterday the actor had launched into a boarding match against Hollywood, accusing the ‘star system’ of having boycotted it for some time. “It’s been five surreal years”, is how the protagonist of the Caribbean Piraites defines the turbulent period of Legal confrontation with ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, who turned to the courts to denounce a series of abuses suffered in their troubled relationship. The actor ‘confessed’ in an interview with the British Sunday Times. He admits as a “man and actor” that he has been through a chaotic situation in recent times but relaunches by promising to “shed light” on him. He has already tried in several ways but with poor results: like the lawsuit lost against the British tabloid Sun which in 2018 had defined the star as a “thug” husband.
Minamata will not be distributed in the United States
deepening
Depp and Heard: the ex-wife has lost a hearing in favor of the actor
Meanwhile, the American production company MGM, which bought the rights to its latest film entitled ‘Minamata’, has decided not to distribute it in the United States. In the film he plays the documentary photographer William Eugene Smith, who in the 1970s denounced the effects on the Japanese population of mercury poisoning (a pathology later known as Minamata disease, named after the Japanese citizen most affected). Depp and director Andrew Levitas have no doubts that the choice of the colossus depends on the personal problems of the actor and the bad repercussions that these could have on the image of the company with the roaring lion, even more so with the Hollywood world still shaken by the countryside ‘#MeToo’ against sexual harassment of women.