the actor won the last hearing

Johnny Depp (HERE ALL THE NEWS) wins a major round in the legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard. Last November, the actor filed a defamation lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun, which called him a “wife beater” on Heard’s domestic violence charges. But the judge who had handled the case in the UK had agreed with the newspaper because the evidence provided by the defense confirmed that Depp “actually beat Amber Heard on at least 12 of the 14 occasions” reported by the woman.

At the same time, the actor had filed a libel suit (this time in the United States) also against his ex-wife. In this case it was an article published by the Washington Post in which Amber accused him of domestic violence.

Last April, the actress’s lawyers asked the US court to drop the charges against their client. For Amber’s lawyers, if The Sun had not been found guilty of libel for calling the actor a “wife beater,” the trial against their client had no reason to stand.

But as the American site Deadline writes, the request to cancel the trial of Amber Heard for defamation was officially rejected. “Mr. Depp is gratified by the court’s decision,” actor Ben Chew’s attorney said in a brief statement posted to the site.