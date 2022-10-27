the actor would have set his sights on Gigi Hadid!

After the model Nina Agdal, Leonardo DiCaprio had quickly found love in the arms of Camila Morrone. The couple, very discreet, had formalized their relationship on the red carpet of the Oscars 2020. Their age difference had also caused a lot of ink to flow, the model was only 21 years old when she started dating the actor, who was 43 years old.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone @ROBERT DEUTSCH-USA TODAY/SPUS/ABACA

But after deciding to keep this secret idyll, several American media recently claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone had broken up this summer. A source told US Weekly that the star of titanic passed”more time hanging out with pals Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx“only with his girlfriend.

Leonardo DiCaprio soon in a relationship with Gigi Hadid?

The one who is single would now be interested in Gigi Hadid. A source recently revealed to US Weekly that “Leonardo has his sights set on Gigi.” But, this one wouldn’t have “showed no interest.” And to add:

They are friends, but she doesn’t want to have a romantic relationship with him right now.

Neither has commented on this rumor. The latest news, Gigi Hadid separated from Zayn Malik in October 2021, following accusations by Yolanda Hadid against her companion for violence that the singer did not contest. As for Leonardo DiCaprio, many media have revealed that he has already found love.

The american actor already recasé with another model

Leonardo DiCaprio wastes no time. After his breakup with Camila Morrone, the Oscar-winning actor was seen last July on a yacht in Saint-Tropez in charming company. The lucky winner would be a certain Maria Beregova, 22 years old. Of Ukrainian origin, the young woman recently divorced Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, a 30-year-old entrepreneur.

According to DailyMail, she is a model as well as a student of international trade. The one who lives in London has the objective of one day taking over the family pharmaceutical business.