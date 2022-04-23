The Actor’s 10 Weirdest Post-Harry Potter Roles

We were talking to you some time ago about the passion foractor Daniel Radcliffe for the roles weirdstrange, which allow him to to forget a little bit the face ofHarry Potter, yet marked with a hot iron on the actor. He had moreover expressed at length on this subject, and you can find the interview here. In the meantime, we offer you a small anthology of ten of his roles… very strange, because he likes it, Daniel Radcliffe.

#1 manny (swiss army man)

We start with the heaviest, the best known and therefore the most obvious of Daniel Radcliffe’s roles with Manny in Swiss Army Man where he embodies neither more nor less than a pale corpse, with a loose jaw and decomposing which becomes the best friend of the crazy and suicidal Hank, played by Paul Dano. Later, his body will become a boat, his erection a rudder handle, his arms hips and his flatulence an engine. This film deserves to be seen more than once.

#2 Arthur Kipps (The Woman in black)

As soon as Harry Potter ended, Radcliffe found himself terrorized by a vengeful spirit in the creaky halls of Eel Marsh House. This film was the first of a long series, and it served as an anchor for all his fans, so that they understood what the actor wanted to do from now on. No magic, no scar, just dead children and things that happen at night.

#3 Ig (Horns)

At least in Hornswe are sure not to recognize Daniel Radcliffe in this adaptation of the eponymous novel by Joe Hill by Alexandre Aja. In it, he plays a man suspected of raping and murdering his girlfriend, who discovers devil horns growing on his forehead, associated with the ability to hear people’s deepest and darkest secrets. .

#4 Rex dasher (playmobil: the movie)

Yes, there is a Playmobil movie. No, it is not good. Radcliffe plays the parody of James Bond full of himself whose humor struggles to save the film, wanting to rival the success of the LEGO movies. The theme of his song is as intriguing as it is disturbing, with rhymes between “Incognito” and “Burito”.

#5 weird Al yankovic (weird)

A highly anticipated biopic on the musical, this film has yet to be released. Al Yankovic is not really known in France, and it was an opportunity to introduce you to the character, since he will be played by Daniel Radcliffe, even though he is still very much alive since he is 62 years old. The comedian loves to parody popular songs in music and has become known for his covers “Eat It” and “fat” (beat it and Bad by Michael Jackson). The one who is also an actor and a musician sold 12 million albums, recorded more than 150 songs and nominated nine times for the Grammy Awards for three wins, as well as four gold records and five platinum records.

#6 Miles Lee Harris (Guns Akimbo)

The most famous image of the post-Harry Potter Radcliffe comes from this film, Guns Akimbo : Daniel in a blue dressing gown, pants, and bear-paw dressing slippers, with a gun jammed in each hand, looking dismayed. In this film, the main character of Miles, computer programmer is forced into a real life deathmatch broadcast live by a strange cabal named SKIZM. A must see.

#7 prince fredrick (The unbreakable kimmy schmidt: kimmy vs the reverend)

Who can sit next to Daniel Radcliffe and say, “I can crack more jokes a minute than you“? Very few people actually. It’s not really a movie, since Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is an outlet series of many jokes from the team of the Saturday Night Livewhose the unique humor has already hit the bull’s eye in many series, such as Brooklyn 99. Daniel Radcliffe manages to keep up with the rhythm imposed by a Tina Fay in top form, and it deserves to be seen, for the sincerity and the dazzling jokes. The other most famous series of Tina Fay, 30Rock is known for averaging 7.4 jokes per minute, almost all of them smarter than the next.

#8 Nate Foster (Empire)

After being a student of magic and Aurora to hunt down Death Eaters, Daniel Radcliffe thought there was still one enemy left to defeat: the Nazis. As he became Voldemort in Hornshe decided to do the same in Empire, infiltrating a neo-Nazi group. So you can see Radcliffe with a shaved head, walking with swastikas and chanting very “White Power” slogans. Be careful though, the cognitive dissonance of seeing Harry Potter as Skinhead in this film is extremely powerful and repulsive. He will have been hailed for this daring role, as he will have marked the spirits, and his career.

#9 Reverend Ezekial Brown (Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail)

Do not read yet until you have seen the video above. It is done ? Seeing Daniel Radcliffe with Bowie/Elton John makeup, a cape and twerking is probably the weirdest thing that you will have seen today.

#10 The Dogwalker (trainwreck)

Why is Daniel Radcliffe walking a pack of dogs, smoking and looking annoyed? Still an image that has become a real meme, so perfect is it without context. This scene comes from the movie Trainwreck, a romantic comedy. In this one, the character exchanges dialogues of a sexual nature with a woman, in the middle of dog caresses.

Did you like this article? Daniel Radcliffe is very talkative on the networks and in interviews. During the 20th anniversary of Hogwarts, he had told one of his filming anecdotes, and his deep and sincere love for one of the actresses of Harry Potter. And no, it’s not Emma Watson.