the actor’s aid plan for the El Mirador Basin, in Petén

Richard D. Hansen is an American archaeologist and Mayanist, a researcher at the Department of Anthropology at Idaho State University, who has dedicated his life to the conservation of the Basin and was the one who invited Gibson and DeJoria to visit the site.

For five days, two weeks ago, the actor and film producer Mel Gibson and the renowned businessman John Paul DeJoria, visited the Mirador Basin for a tourist visit, with their families and with Dr. Richard Hansen, director of the Mirador Basin Project and who has ensured the preservation of the place.

The actor and the businessman were impressed by the archaeological advances of the project and the conservation measures to protect the sites and the jungle of the Basin.

The Mirador Basin Project is one of the largest in Guatemalan history, with investigations at 56 archaeological sites by a team of 40 Guatemalan archaeologists and up to 400 workers from local communities.

To date, an occupation has been found that began at least 2,600 years before Christ, but with a permanent presence from 1000 BC until around 150 AD when there was a great collapse of many of the Preclassic cities.

Then, 700 years later, small groups occupied the ruins, but were unable to build large complexes as in the Preclassic.

Due to the large number of early archaeological sites, and new species of insects within the geographic system, Gibson and DeJoria are committed to helping Guatemala conserve this unique system worldwide.

“We fully support the Mirador Basin Project and the people who are fighting to conserve these sites and this forest,” said John Paul DeJoria, world-renowned businessman.

DeJoria added that the place has the capacity to create jobs for people and that these could be long-term, in order to create a tourist destination where people could appreciate the Mayan architecture, preserved until now.

“It is important to save this because this Basin, this forest, has hundreds of ancient cities and is one of the lungs of the world. We will be able to breathe because this forest is intact, and if it is not preserved, it is left to predators. Not only will we lose the antiques, which can teach us a lot about where we come from… I think the keys are in this place. It’s clearly the largest find in the Western Hemisphere and no one seems concerned,” said actor Mel Gibson.

The Mirador Basin is a geographically defined area, formed by lowlands or wetlands and low mountains, covered with a dense virgin tropical forest, it is part of the Maya Biosphere Reserve, the second largest tropical forest reserve in America, after the Amazon jungle.

What are the plans they would have?

Among the proposals discussed during the movie star’s visit is that he and DeJoria will seek funding to make it a nature sanctuary, with no roads and no airstrips on site. But with the mechanism of income, without the need to alter the natural state of the forest.

In addition, they will seek financiers to continue with the research work and maintain the site without damaging it.

“They (Mel Gibson and John Paul DeJoria) promised to help us leave the site as one of the best in the world, because it is an impressive work, it is the most important in the hemisphere, but Guatemala has to help take care of it and not lose time, because they are cutting down trees and that harms the place,” said Richard D. Hansen.

According to Hansen, the task that visitors have set for themselves is to find more people from other countries who invest in the conservation of the Basin, to strengthen tourism in the region, with this it is intended to give work to the community of the place.

The basin itself has an area of ​​2,169 km², is located north of Tikal, Petén, Guatemala, and is home to, among other sites, El Mirador —the largest city of the Mayan civilization—, and Tintal —the second largest city. great.

The first organized political state in the American continent, the Kingdom of Kan —a kind of Mayan Camelot— was established in that place, at the same time that the Olmecs began their development and who, until before the discovery of these cities, were considered as the mother culture of Mesoamerica.

There is conclusive evidence that the Mirador Maya developed a mathematical, agricultural, and astronomical writing system that made the Maya the most developed and sophisticated culture approximately a thousand years earlier than was believed and accepted until the 1980s. .