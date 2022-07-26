The actors and actresses of series that earn the most money per episode

The great economic gap of television does nothing but increase. The emergence of streaming platforms and the proliferation of a huge number of series has caused the salaries of the stars main ones fired. Gone are those times when only the protagonists of friends either The Big Bang Theory they had a salary over a million dollars.

Variety produces a ranking in which it breaks down the salary of the best-known faces of some of the most important series of the moment or whose production is forthcoming. The million dollar figure per episode is still the magic number for the great actors and at present it is also determined by a previous step through the Hollywood industry.

According to the representatives, the upper range of television salaries has stabilized between 750,000 and 1 million dollars per episode for the lead actor, and the next level ranges between $600,000 and $800,000. Although those amounts can be increased if premiums and production fees are added.

Enlarge Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, cast of Friends. NBC Getty Images

However, most series try to contain spending and some do not feel the need to have too familiar faces such as stranger things either The Bridgertons to name a few. In this case the series themselves are the stars themselves. In addition, the fear of an economic recession and some doubts about the health of the world of streaming, budgets try to adjust as much as possible.

The actors and actresses who earn the most

But there are exceptions. Kevin Costner (Yellowstone) charges 1.3 million per episode, like Mahershala Ali (Pilot). Elizabeth Moss (Shining Girls) pockets 1.1, while actors like Harrison Ford (1923), Helen Mirren (1923), Michael Keaton (dopesick), Will Ferrell (The Shrink Next Door), Paul Rudd (The Shrink Next Door), Jason Sudeikis (ted lasso) either Sylvester Stallone (tulsa king) take a million dollars.

One step below are interpreters such as elizabeth olsen (love and death), with a salary of $875,000, and Anne Hathaway (WeCrashed), Jared Leto (WeCrashed) either Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry), with emoluments of $750,000. And if you wonder how much they earn David Harbor or Winona RyderBoth of stranger thingshis earnings are below half a million dollars (450,000) per chapter.