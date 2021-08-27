The actors appeared in multiple roles in the MCU

After over ten years, it seems almost every Great actor of Hollywood has served the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for roles of varying importance. The way things are going, it looks like the MCU has just begun to amaze us, despite continuing to pull off their tricks for several years. Sometimes, however, the leaders of the superhero production house remain so amazed from the performance of an interpreter, to be invited to cover also other roles in the same franchise. There are several examples of actors they have had multiple roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some are more famous, like Benedict Cumberbatch that was it both Doctor Strange that Dormammu or Laura Haddock who played Star Lord’s mother and a Captain America fan. So far, we’ve also seen actors who, after starring in Marvel prior to the MCU, have returned in new guises to the franchise. We mention, for example, Chris Evans. In any case, in this ranking we propose some actors who have had multiple roles in the MCU.

Jon Favreau

For several years, Harold “Happy” Hogan served Tony Stark as bodyguard and chauffeur. Beyond his services, of dubious quality, Iron Man has always allowed Happy to work for him for the friendship that bound them. By now, it is well known to diehard fans that Happy actor Jon Favreau has direct the first film by Iron Man. Obviously, his contribution in starting the Marvel Cinematic Unvierse with a bang was fundamental and, for this reason, fans of the Marvel superhero comic can only be him. grateful.

In any case, his character is also among the most appreciated, although few know that Favreau also wore the clothes of the figure more important ever in the MCU: Iron Man! In the movies, we never see Happy in armor, but Favreau shot the scenes in motion-capture in place of Robert Downey Jr. in the first two Iron Man films. Being the director, in fact, Favreau decided to shoot the sequences exactly as he had conceived them, interpreting them in first person.

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi

Thor: Ragnarok is recognized by fans as one of the funniest movies within the franchise it belongs to. The film is hilarious above all thanks to the explosive couple composed of Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi who, in the respective roles of Thor and Korg have given the public hilarious performances and, of course, memorable. The strangest thing about Ragnarok, however, is that the two actors had another role within the same film that few have actually realized.

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth played the same role. In the film, after Korg starts his revolution, he joins a group of gladiators, including a warrior named Hajo. The character has no dialogue scenes, but his three-headed body makes him very easy to tell apart. While the central one is Shane Rangi, a house stuntman in Marvel, the other two are Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, although they are well hidden.

Paul Bettany

We continue our ranking of actors who have appeared in multiple roles in the MCU with Paul Bettany, whose dual role is, in fact, not too hidden. The actor played, in the early years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the AI ​​of Jarvis accompanying Iron Man everywhere, in and out of armor. In the comics, Jarvis is the faithful Butler by Tony Stark, along the lines of Alfred for Batman, but in the movies, he doesn’t take on humanoid form until Avengers: Age of Ultron, when the team of heroes build a synthetic body to house Jarvis’ mind and help them fight the evil robot built by Tony Stark himself.

When Jarvis enters the cyborg, takes the identity of the Vision who, Bettany, continued to play until her character’s death in Avengers: Infinity War. Bettany then had to play the role of two identical characters in WandaVision, after SWORD had built a copy of Vision that was identical to the original. Among other things, this ploy has ensured his character’s return to the franchise in the near future.

Michelle Yeoh

None of the actors who have had multiple roles in the MCU could confusing ideas of viewers as much as Michelle Yeoh. The actress will soon arrive on the big screen on the occasion of Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings. The film will mark the debut in the franchise of the eponymous character. Being a film about Kung fu with a purely Asian cast, the choice to include the oriental star Michelle Yeoh was not absolutely accidental. In the film, the actress will have a important role, but the real problem is that Yeoh already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a few years ago.

In the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2in fact, Yeoh appears as a Ravager captain named Aleta. In the vast majority of cases, actors with multiple roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have managed to handle it thanks to CGI, but in both films in question, Yeoh has clear close-ups and not modified that could cause a lot of confusion in fans. If Aleta then reappears in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, i misunderstandings they could expand further.