The actor’s bodyguard reveals the seriousness of their fights: “Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could have killed each other”

ANDhe security guard for Johnny Depp went up to testify during the actor’s defamation trial in court. The man announced that there was a time when the quarrels between the two were so great that he believed that “they were going to kill“.

Sean Bettname of the bodyguard, presented before the court a series of images that reveal some injuries Depp sustained during some of the fights he had with his then-wife Amber Heard.

Bett added to the judge that the material was collected “in case she made accusations.” The photos shown are from March 2015and one of them is shown the actor with a swollen cheekboneOther images, as mentioned, are from December of the same year and there the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” He had scratches and bruises on his face..

Depp’s security man confessed that the relationship between the two began in a very good way, but that With the passing of time, it has been transformed. until reaching a point of seeing constant disputes.

Within the statement, Bett commented that the verbal assaults by Heard were constant and that, at one point, the anger that invaded the “Acuaman” actress led her to throw a bottle of water at her person.

Another of the moments that was said in court was during a car ride. The bodyguard claimed to have told Heard that “This can’t go on like this. Or they will kill each other or they’re going to end up in jail.” To which, according to the testimony, she replied “But I love him And I’m not going to let him.”