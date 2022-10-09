the actor’s daughter absent, the reason revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas on Saturday July 16. Among those absent on the wedding day, Violet Affleck, the actor’s eldest daughter, did not come for a specific reason.

Saturday July 16, in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “yes” to each other for life ! Twenty years after a first marriage proposal, which had finally resulted in a breakup, in 2004, the legendary couple therefore definitely taken the plunge. If this moment was particularly important in the eyes of the two actors, it did not seem to be the same for their respective children… Among the twins of the interpreter of Jenny from the Block, only Emme (14 years old) had made the trip. On the side of Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband, only her daughter Seraphina (13) was seen at the ceremony.

The great absentees were therefore Maximilian (14 years old), the son of J-Lo, as well as Samuel (10 years old) and Violet (16 years old), the youngest and the eldest of Ben Affleck. The question then arises: did they deliberately miss this big day? As for Violet Affleck, the comedian and director’s first child, it looks like the answer is yes. According to a source, who spoke to Page Six Monday, July 18, “Violet stayed home because she is extremely loyal to her mother”. She then clarified that Ben Affleck had not informed his ex-wife of his marriage until Friday, July 15, the day before the wedding. “It was very unplanned and largely an impulsive decision”. This would perhaps explain why some children were not seen alongside their parents on Saturday July 16.

If the two lovebirds had not officially announced a date, they were not engaged for only three months. The public therefore did not expect their marriage to be celebrated so fast. Knowing, moreover, that their previous union, scheduled for 2003, had been constantly postponed before being completely cancelled. This time, on the contrary, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to have rushed their marriage. Indeed, according to the source who spoke to Page Six, “J-Lo had been ready to get married since the night Ben proposed to her. She wanted it done fast, before he chickened out“. We understand better!