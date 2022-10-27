the actors had to face their fears for underwater shoots

Everyone is impatiently awaiting the release of Avatar 2. Fortunately, this second part entitled Avatar: The Way of Water will soon be released. Indeed, this sequel will arrive in theaters on December 16th.

Avatar 2 will see the return of some of the original cast. We can count on the presence of Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao and Matt Gerald. But new faces will also appear. These include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell and Vin Diesel.

For the purposes of Avatar 2, these actors had to undergo intensive apnea training.

James Cameron’s demands

Unlike the first part, Avatar 2 will have a lot of underwater sequences. For them to be as perfect as possible, James Cameron demanded that the actors take diving lessons and train in apnea. To do this, the director called on specialists in the field.

“You want to make people feel like they’re underwater so they really need to be underwater. I knew Sam was a surfer, but Sig, Zoe and the others aren’t particularly into the sea. So I was very specific about what we would need, and we have the best freediving specialists to help them with everything. that. »

terrified actors

In an interview with The New York Times, Sigourney Weaver said she was terrified by the experience. The actress said she told James Cameron she was excited to film the footage underwater. But that was far from the truth!

“The first step is that you have to pretend until you really do it. You say to your boss, “Yeah, absolutely, I’m so excited. », and afterwards it’s the horror, you wonder how you are going to do it. I was scared. I come from a generation of island people, and what you don’t know about people who come from islands that have been colonized is that a large majority of us can’t swim. We were taught to love the ocean as if it were our god, but to be afraid of it. »

And having multi-hour training sessions underwater for Sigourney Weaver, who is terrified of the ocean, was not exactly a cakewalk.