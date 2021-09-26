the actor’s last sentence about Jack Sparrow will move fans

In recent days Johnny Depp was in Barcelona to present Minamata, his latest film, at the BCN Film Fest.

As part of a meeting with the press present, the American star was asked to talk about the farewell to the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, a saga that accompanied him for a long time and in which Depp played the role of the famous Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp limited himself to a concise, terse but eloquent comment: “No, I don’t miss it, because it is with me every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me “.

Born from the mind of director Gore Verbinski and screenwriters Terry Rossio and Ted Elliott, as well as from the inventiveness of Depp himself, Jack Sparrow was forged by Depp inspired by the personality of the Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards (interpreter of Jack’s father, the captain Edward Teague, in the third, fourth and fifth films) and to the character of the Looney Tunes Pepè the skunk, as well as to the movements of the hands of Tuco de The good, the bad and the ugly.

Disney, as you know, has decided to give the franchise a different direction by moving away from the presence of Depp and starting a new film starring Margot Robbie. At the basis of the decision there are above all the lawsuits of Depp and the accusations brought against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have already caused the interpreter to be fired from the third chapter of Fantastic beasts (Mads Mikkelsen was recruited in his place as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald).

