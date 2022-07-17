The actors of ‘Barbie’ announce the end of filming with this photo

Ever since we knew it was on a live-action Barbie, our desire for it to finally be released has only increased. It seems that the moment that we have longed for is closer to becoming a reality, and that is that the actors have just announced that the filming of the film directed by Greta Garwig has ended.

We have the ‘hype’ through the roof. Not only because this film will take us back to our childhood, but also because of the photos that have been coming to light in recent weeks. Its protagonists, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, are giving us a lot of ‘momentazos’, like that time they dressed as skaters to shoot a scene on the beach. And what about the photos in which they wear matching ‘cowboy’ outfits?

Well, now we have a new photo of ‘Barbie’, but not of the filming, but of the actors announcing the end of it with a most amusing pose. “This has been everything for the doll. See you at Barbieland,” wrote Hari Nef, one of the actresses in the film.

Margot Robbie will not be the only Barbie, but Issa Rae and Hari Nef will also play the iconic Mattel doll. Ryan Gosling, whose physical change for the film has given rise to many memes, will not be the only Ken in the film, as Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will also play this iconic role. There will also be Emma Mackey (yes, the ‘Sex Education’ actress), who will play Barbie’s sister.

The list of actors is completed with Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Saoirse Ronan, Emerald Fennell, Rhea Perlman, Scott Evans, Connor Swindells.

As for the plot, it will not be the typical story full of clichés, but it will be told with a feminist perspective. We are already looking forward to its release, although we will have to wait until summer 2023.

