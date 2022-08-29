The actors of ‘Barbie’ will star in the reboot of a mythical robbery franchise

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling They are two of the most sought-after actors of the moment. They will not only star in ‘Barbie’, the particular version of the popular doll that Greta Gerwig prepares, but we will also see them together in the spin-off of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ that Warner prepares.

Thieves in the 60’s

Both are on the list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood today and it is not for less: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling They are two names to take into account, not only for their acting abilities but also for their effectiveness in attracting the public. Successes like ‘The Suicide Squad’ or ‘The Invisible Agent’ demonstrate this and they hope to repeat the move in their next project.

A few months ago, it was announced that Warner had a possible reboot of the popular franchise ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, which would have Margot Robbie as the protagonist and producer. Later, it was also confirmed that Ryan Gosling had started talks with the production company to join the cast.

The proposal would have Jay Roach as director, who already coincided with Robbie in ‘The Scandal’, and with a script by Carrie Solomon. Not much has been revealed about the plot but it is known that it would be a prequel set in 1960s Europe.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ is a heist comedy directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Andy Garcia. the 2001 movie, 1960 film remake Lewis Milestone’s ‘The Gang of Eleven’, had two sequels and a spin-offall of them with more than satisfactory results at the box office.

If all goes as expected, this reboot should start production in spring 2023. Meanwhile, we will be able to enjoy several of the upcoming releases that the two performers have pending: ‘Amsterdam’, the new film by Robbie and David O. Russell (‘The Great American Swindle’), and ‘The Fall Guy’, with Gosling together to David Leitch (“John Wick”).