The actors of ‘Twilight’ who succeeded in the cinema

‘Twilight’ is one of the most underrated movies in history. It has been almost 14 years since its premiere and its protagonists are still being judged for that interpretation that led them to fame. And, unlike Mario Casas, who last year won the Goya for Best Actor and made reference to his role as H in ” Three meters above the sky ‘, much of the cast rejects or omits that he appeared in this mythical saga.

With the premiere of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, my ‘stalking’ on social networks towards its actors and actresses has become my idle entertainment. Such is my obsession, that the algorithm only shows me news related to the series and my song of the summer is not ‘Mi bebito fiu fiu’ like the one in the middle of Spain, it is: ‘Me, you and Steve’ by Garfunkel and Oates.

The fact is that the other day ‘geeking’ I saw that Jamie Campbell Bower, the one who plays 001, Henry Creel or Vecna ​​had appeared in ‘Twilight’ and was one of the Volturi and I came to the conclusion that we are not aware of all the people who have appeared as secondary in ‘Twilight’ and have now risen to fame.

Jamie Campbell Bower, Vecna ​​or Cayo?

I’ve spent half the fourth season thinking about how much this boy’s face sounded familiar to me and Google solved the mystery for me: Vecna ​​was Cayo in ‘Twilight’. Although he didn’t have any memorable lines and wasn’t even a vampire with great powers, he was one of the three Volturi leaders, whom we hated in every appearance.

Both Vecna ​​and Cayo stand out for their great capacity to hate, their contempt for humanity and wanting to rule the world. Nonetheless, Henry Creel is a bad guy that we like. In fact, in this season (if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t read on because I’m going to put a ‘spoiler’ like a house) the character that has caused us the most rejection was Jason Caver and his death is the only thing we are grateful to Neighbor.

Rami Malek, Freddie Mercury or Benjamin?

Yes, Rami Malek who in 2019 won the Oscar for Best Actor for playing Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was Benjamin in ‘Breaking Dawn part 2’. When Bella and Edward desperately seek to prove that Renesme is her biological daughter, he is one of the vampires who comes to her emergency call. For the record, before his great recognition as an actor and rising to fame with ‘Yo Robot’, I had already fallen in love with that role in which he was able to manipulate the four elements at will.

Christian Serratos, Selena Quintanilla or Angela Weber?

DR

Cristian Serratos played Bella’s shy friend, Ángela Weber, a committed, shy student who hid behind a camera. Her role was not very memorable but the truth is that I was surprised when, in the fourth season of ‘The Walking Dead’, I saw her play Rosita Espinosa. She now, she debuts on Netflix with ‘Selena: the series’, where she plays the life of singer Selena Quintanilla.

Mackenzie Foy, Murph or Renesme?

DR

At just 20 years old, Mackenzie Foy has already appeared in some pretty well-known movies. In ‘Breaking Dawn Part 2’ she is Renesme, Bella and Edward’s daughter who grows with every blink because she is half human and half vampire. Now that she is 20 years old, I have to admit that the digitization they made of her character as an adult is quite successful, but every time I see the film it seems super creepy.

In ‘Interstellar’, she is Murphy Cooper when she was little, a girl who did not stop fighting and who as an adult managed to save the world. She is the great protagonist of this story, although she narrates the life of her father, Joseph Cooper. As a curiosity about this film, I also have to point out that her brother, Tom Cooper, was Timothée Chalamet.

Dakota Fanning, Squeaky Fromme or Jane Volturi?

DR

She is one of the most impressive vampires in ‘New Moon’. Jane has the ability to paralyze her opponent into a state of illusionary pain. But Dakota Fanning, before appearing in the saga, was already one of the best actresses in North America. She has won numerous awards and in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’, she played Squeaky Fromme, one of the main members of the sadistic Manson Family.

