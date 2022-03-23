The actors Ramsés Alemán and Fernanda Urdapilleta from Mi Fortuna es Amarte fell in love in real life: their love story | Famous

This is what happened to Fernanda Urdapilleta and Ramsés Alemán, who play Andrea and Juanga in the melodrama Mi Fortuna es Amarte.
The telenovela Mi Fortuna es Amarte has enchanted audiences
This melodrama, starring David Zepeda and Susana Gonzáles, has become one of the audience’s favorites.
In Mexico it aired in November 2021 on Las Estrellas and in the United States, in February 2022 on Univision screens.
It tells the story of Natalia Robles and Vicente ‘Chente’ Ramírez, who are forced to live together after her husband left her for her lover and misused his property, while he is recovering his life after the tragic death of his wife.
Mi Fortuna es Amarte has also attracted a lot of attention because it was the last telenovela Carmen Salinas worked on before her death last December.
Two actors from the cast of Mi Fortuna Es Amarte are a couple in real life
In fiction, Fernanda Urdapilleta plays Andrea, Natalia’s eldest and privileged daughter, whose life takes a 180-degree turn after her father’s departure.
For his part, Ramsés Alemán is Juanga, a neighbor of ‘Chente’ who has constant fights with Andrea’s character because of their very different visions.
It was at the beginning of this 2022 that the 30-year-old actor told in a brief interview with reporters outside Televisa that after recording a scene in which his role flirted with that of Fernanda, he realized that he “loved” the actress.
This is how he made the decision to let his partner know his feelings and although she was surprised at first, they started dating and, over time, they formalized their relationship.
Fernanda Urdapilleta and Ramses Alemán show off their love on social networks
In their respective Instagram profiles, both artists have expressed the love they have for each other. The first time we saw them together was in January 2022, when Ramses wished his followers a happy start to the year with a portrait in which he appears with his girlfriend.
3 months later, in a March ‘post’, he called her “the most talented and beautiful woman in the world”.
The former actress of ‘La CQ’, for her part, said goodbye to her character Andrea with an emotional publication in which she recapped some of the most exciting moments of the recordings and added:
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to fall in love with Ramses, which is the most beautiful thing that Mi Fortuna Es Lomarte gave me.”