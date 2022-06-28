The actors that appear the most in the top 1000 of IMDb

Hollywood is a true machine for making stars, but only a few manage to win the legitimacy of critics and the public, in addition to forging formidable careers with films that not only break box office records but also earn a place in cinema history. Thus, the Reddit user FixRano dedicated himself to making a graph with the actors who have participated the most in the films that appear in the list of the best 1000 of IMDb, ordered according to the years of appearance and an approximation of the number of films of this list in which they had a leading role.

Humpfrey Bogart appears in 10 films around 1950 and around the same year appears James Stewart with 11. Then, the graph jumps to the beginning of the 80s and there the reign is Clint Eastwood also with 10 starring films that are part of the top 1000. Immediately after and closing said decade, it has its undisputed place Al Pacinowhose number of appearances amounts to 13, to give rise to to the actor who starred in more films than those found in the graph: Robert De Niro. the actor of Taxi driver marks its pre-eminence in the cinema of the early 90s with 16 titles on this list starring.

In the mid-90s it appears Michael Cain as one of the most requested actors in Hollywood: 9 films starring him are in the IMDb ranking. follows him Denzel Washingtonan actor who in the 2000s would be one of the faces of the highest-grossing films and would also win the respect of the public and critics. In this ranking there are eight films in which he is the main actor. Arriving in the mid-2000s we find Tom Hanks, who is in second place in the ranking with 14 films. They follow Ethan Hawke Y Aamir Khan with nine films each.

Between the mid and late 2000s there are Brad Pitt, Christian bale, Matt Damon Y Leonardo Dicaprioall with 11 movies within the IMDb list. Finally, the only woman who appears in the ranking is Scarlett Johansson, who led the list in early 2010 with nine films.