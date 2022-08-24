the actors who could star in a remake

Considered one of the best series in television history, it starred James Gandolfini. Would you like me to come back?

About 15 years ago HBO ended one of the best series ever seen on television: The Sopranos. Created by David Chasewas starred by James Gandolfini and it changed the way of making television forever, with completely complex characters and somewhat questionable moral values, from which others like bojack horseman, Don Draper and even Walter White. Without a doubt, The Sopranos It will never be equaled, but what if they wanted to do a remake?

+ The actors who could do a remake of The Sopranos

7Tony Soprano

No one can match the work done by the great James Gandolfinibut if we think about actors capable of capturing the essence, one that can do it without a doubt is Leonardo Dicaprio. The actor has a lot of experience playing roles in the criminal world, with films like The Departed either The wolf of Wall Street. In addition, he has shown the breadth of his acting range.

6 – Carmela Soprano

The wife of the New Jersey mob boss became a female icon with her constant quest for empowerment. She also stood out for the contradictions that being married to Tony Soprano, accepting both his criminal acts (turning a blind eye) as well as what he did in the private sphere, with other women. An ideal actress? Jennifer Anistonwhat with The Morning Show It showed that it is not only for romantic comedies.

5 Christopher Moltisanti

The protégé of Tony Soprano. A boy with a lot of ambition but also with many problems and addictions, who is often mistreated by a Tony who sometimes seems to be afraid of his promotion. Michael Imperioli he brought him to life with great talent, so the actor who was chosen to replace him should be up to the task. Who? The great Andrew Garfield.

4 – Silvio

The famous consigliere of Tony Soprano who interpreted Steve VanZandt. Her face and his were quite characteristic and John Magaro managed to emulate it perfectly in The Mafia Saints. For a remake, you would have to look for an older artist and who else but Mads Mikkelsencapable of transmitting terror without the need to show that he is angry or lose his patience.

3 – Paulie

Rest in peace Tony Siricowho gave away one of the most beloved papers of all The Sopranoswith the unmistakable Paulie Gualtieri. His way of being, his greed and his constant need for approval from others. Tony Soprano They made it one of the comic reliefs of the series of HBO. Rob Schneiderthe famous janitor My poor little angel 2could be the ideal to bring it to life in the remake.

2 – Junior Soprano

One of the funniest characters, with the saddest journey of the entire series, which went from the top to oblivion. John Lithgow could be a great addition to a new cast The Sopranos, in case a remake takes place. Both comedy and drama suit this artist who even dared to terror, with the new Pet Cemetery, from 2019.

1 – Jennifer Melfi

The psychiatrist who treated Tony Soprano throughout six seasons it was interpreted by the actress of Good boys, Lorraine Braco. And if we add to Jennifer Aniston for his work in The Morning Showwhy not do the same with your castmate, Reese witherspoon.