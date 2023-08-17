Entertainment

The actors who could star in The Lord of the Rings remake, according to AI

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
Cinema

The trilogy directed by Peter Jackson is one of the best productions in the history of cinema.

By federico carestia

based on the iconic literary work of J.R.R. Tolkien, “Lord of the Rings” It is a tale of adventure and fantasy that has captured the imagination of millions. This trilogy was brought to the big screen peter jackson In the early 2000s, achieved resounding success. we asked chatgpt Which may headline the remake.

+ Heroes of The Lord of the Rings in the fantasy remake by ChatGpt

Frodo

Frodo. (imdb)

One question that resonates is who can impersonate frodo baggins in a possible remake. with the responsibility of carrying A ringlove young actors Timothée Chalamet one of two Taron Egerton Can bring a new dimension to the beloved character.

Gandalf

Gandalf. (imdb)

GandalfThe wise magician, is a role that requires charisma and depth. data like Ian McKellen left an indelible mark, but as an actor Benedict Cumberbatch You can print your own unique mark on the paper.

Sauron

Sauron. (imdb)

sinister presence of Sauron An interpreter capable of channeling darkness and danger is needed. Tom Hardywho is known for his intense roles, can embody dark Lord with magnetic intensity.

Sam

Sam. (imdb)

Samwise “Sam” Gumgeefaithful companion of FrodoHe is a lovely character. like an actor Dev Patel could give it a new interpretation, highlighting their loyalty and courage in this potentially updated version of “Lord of the Rings”,

