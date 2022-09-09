The actors who fell in love with their co-stars in movies

There are some actors who fell in love during the filming of their movies, and here we share some of the most popular cases.

There is no denying it, we have all been attracted to the world of entertainment, and even more so when stories of celebrities and other renowned personalities. As for movies, there have been several occasions in which their actors fell in love during filming and were the sensation of all the covers of shows, and here we share some of the most popular cases.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Many remember the scandal that caused the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pittthis because when they met on the set of ‘Mr & Mrs Smith‘ during its filming in 2003, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston. The official version is that the Divorce between Aniston and Pitt It did not derive from the actor’s subsequent relationship with Angelina Jolie, although the press did not stop speculating otherwise; the couple married in 2014 and formally separated in 2019, and they have six children together.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are other of the actors who fell in love during the filming of one of his films, in this case within the set of ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona‘. Written and directed by Woody Allen, the film began filming in mid-2007 to be released the following year, and won a variety of international awards and recognitions – among which the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Penélope Cruz stands out – . Bardem and Cruz got married in 2010 and to date they are still together as one of the most emblematic couples in Spain.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They met in 2010 during the recording of the movie ‘Green Lantern’, and although they both had a partner at the time, their great chemistry made them become great friends. They did not formally start dating until 2011 – after having ended their respective relationships -, to marry in 2012 and create a beautiful family, currently made up of the couple and their three children.

Photo: @blakelively

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are two of the most renowned celebrities in the entertainment world, and their love story goes back to the set of ‘The prince of rap in Bel-Air‘. Although it is not a movie and Jada Pinterest Smith only auditioned for the series, this was enough for the couple to fall in love and Will Smith ended his relationship with Sheree Zampino – who was his wife at the time. Despite rumours, the couple is still together to this day.

Photo: @willsmith

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Among the actors who fell in love in the set they find each other Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, who met before the filming of ‘The Crossroads’ in 2011, a film that brought them even closer together and led to a relationship between them. The couple married in a private and simple ceremony, and currently have two young daughters.