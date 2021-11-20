The world of cinema is beautiful also and above all for its more particular aspects, such as an award won for an interpretation lasting a few minutes. We are not talking about a random award, but about the scope Oscar Prize and of the situations in which it was handed over to actors for performances that take up a few minutes throughout the film. Among the curiosities and records of the competition in question are precisely these exceptional cases of awarding of actors who in a very short time managed to leave traces of their presence within the film. These are the actors who have won an Oscar with the shortest performances (this list includes only the first five shorter acting tests, excluding those over 15 minutes, which are also awarded).

Hanne Hathaway (Les Misérables)

Hanne Hathaway receives the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for his performance of 15 minutes total in Les Misérables. 2012 film directed by Tom Hooper, is based on the novel of the same name written by Victor Hugo. In the cast are also present Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Helena Bonham Carter and Eddie Redmayne. The film traces the years leading up to the French Revolution, perfectly portraying 19th-century France torn apart by poverty and famine. Everything is filtered through the eyes of Jean Valjean, a man jailed and held prisoner for 19 years on charges of stealing a piece of bread.

Hanne Hathawaydespite her young age, she manages to emerge within a cast that defining stellar is nothing short of an understatement and takes home the golden statuette, being among the actresses who have won the Oscar with one of the shortest interpretations, only 15 minutes on stage!

Ben Johnson (The Last Show)

And of Ben Johnson the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for the film The last show. A young man also plays with him Jeff Bridges budding. The film was directed in 1971 by Peter Bogdanovich and was included in the list of 100 best American movies of all time. Anarene is a small American town where nothing interesting ever happens and the life of the boys in the 1950s flows boring and unperturbed, shaken only by the thrills of love. This calm will forever leave that place when the cinematic plays the latest film, Howard Hawks’ The Red River, and the Korean War begins to claim casualties.

With an appearance of suns 10 minutes, Ben Johnson wins the Oscar. His presence in this film is fundamental, which perfectly embodies American ideals and culture, leaving a veil of melancholy in anyone who watches it.

Gloria Grahame (The Brute and the Beautiful)

The brute and the beautiful is a 1952 film directed by Vincente Minnelli. This is the film that allowed the actress Gloria Grahame to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for only 9 minutes of interpretation. Harry Pebbel is one of Hollywood’s largest film producers and calls actress Georgia Lorrison, director Fred Amiel and screenwriter James Lee Bartlow into his office. The four find themselves in that room because Pebbel is about to receive the call from Jonathan Shields, a director who has fallen from grace in Paris, who wants to ask for the help of each of them to make the film of his relaunch. Waiting for the call is an opportunity for each of the four to reenact a flashback showing the reasons why they all turned away from Shields.

Only 9 minutes were enough to Gloria Grahame to get the gold statuette at the 1953 awards ceremony. The actress wins the award for best supporting actress in a film full of dramatic tension that even after many years she manages to entertain.

Judi Dench (Shakespeare in Love)

In second place of the actors who have won an Oscar for the shortest performances is placed Judi Dench for his proof in Shakespeare in Love. 1998 film directed by John Madden, Shakespeare in Love is the story of a young William Shakespeare who, in 1500 London, lost the inspiration to write his next story. To rekindle his passion and to make his ideas blossom there will be Viola, a girl of noble origins who dreams of being an actress but who is prevented by the laws of those years.

Incredibly, it was enough eight minutes to convince the jury ofAcademy to deliver the Best Supporting Actress award to Judi Dench. The actress, who plays in the film Elizabeth I, won not only an Oscar, but also an award BAFTA it’s a Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards.

Beatrice Straight (Fifth Estate)

On the podium of the actors who received a Oscar for the shortest interpretations there is Beatrice Straight. Rewarded with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for his proof in Fifth Estate, this is the shortest acting test ever to be awarded by the Academy. In the film, Straight plays the role of Louise Schoumacher, alongside actors of the caliber of Robert Duvall, Peter Finch And William Holden. Fifth Power is a cutting-edge satire on early 1970s American television. The film, released in theaters in 1976 and directed by Sidney Lumet, received ten Oscar nominations, one of which was won and awarded posthumously to the actor Peter Finch, who passed away a few months before the awards ceremony.

Five minutes and two seconds. Here’s how long Beatrice Straight appears on the screen in this film and it was enough for the Academy jury to crown her winner of the prestigious Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.