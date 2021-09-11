Nicole Kidman she changed her cut and said goodbye to her long blonde hair and moved in favor of a refined, sexy and saucy short cut. The transition from the maxi lengths to which we had become accustomed to the short style cut Twiggy surprised many fans of the Australian actress, who, however, could not fail to notice the extraordinary beauty of Nicole even with such an original cut.

While in the TV series just landed on Amazon Prime Video Nine perfect strangers we see her in the role of a wellness guru with long wavy hair loosened over her shoulders, at the time of writing Nicole Kidman sports a very refined pixie cut, which, among other things, is only an excellent ploy to hide the age, or at least to subscribe for the years.

The cut is strongly recommended for women over the age of 50 precisely because it is able to dilute age: yet, although it seems simple, it is difficult to recreate ad hoc on your face. The weapons of the trade he explained Alex Cappelletti, Salon Director of Toni & Guy Bologna, to the microphones of Vanity Fair: “This is an evergreen cut, which thanks to its clean style and its refined mood convinces those who are at their first time with a short cut” he explained.

Nicole Kidman cut: The actress also switched to the pixie cut

“Its beauty is that, with the right personalized tricks on the basis of the person, the pixie cut works very well on every type of face and hair, not to mention its remarkable versatility, lending itself to being dried and combed in many different ways. The touch to make it super current? I recommend leaving the texture as natural as possible, drying the cut with the diffuser and applying a small amount of wax on wet hair ”.