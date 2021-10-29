the actress amazes everyone with her short wavy hair

Anne Hathaway is working on a film: James Gray’s “Armageddon Time”, which sees her on set with Anthony Hopkins. To play the new role, the actress had to change her look: on the set she sports a new hairstyle, which suits her divinely.

Anne Hathaway is engaged in the filming of Armageddon Time. James Gray’s drama is inspired by the director’s own life and childhood memories, and the story is set in the United States in the pre-Reagan historical period. Also in the cast is Anthony Hopkins. The 38-year-old was photographed on the set with a brand new look that amazed all the fans, who have always been used to seeing her with long hair.

Anne Hathaway’s new look

The needs of sets in the past have led Anne Hathaway to overturn her image. Usually, in fact, she wears her long and straight chocolate-colored hair, but for example in 2012 she had cut them in an unforgettable pixie, to play the role of Fantine in the film adaptation of Les Misérables (performance that earned her an Oscar). On that occasion she hadn’t immediately felt at ease. The distortion of the look had generated a certain discomfort, indeed she herself did not expect that it would be such a dramatic moment! There was also no lack of color experiments, not related to work projects. At the Paris fashion shows last March she showed off some splendid coppery shades on her hair, following the trend of the moment (not even Gigi Hadid could resist). Red is a color he loves a lot and has already chosen in the past, albeit in a shade closer to mahogany.

So who knows what it was like looking in the mirror for the first time with the hairstyle she’s sporting on the set of Armageddon Time! The actress returned to the short wavy hair concurrent with the filming of the film, shots that had been abruptly halted due to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions. To step into her character’s shoes, the actress had to say goodbye to her long, smooth hair. The result is amazing and gives it a really chic and charming look. It could also be just a wig, but given the result, who knows what might not give her an idea to renew her image in the name of the bob moved even away from the set!