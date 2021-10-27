The actress and voice actress Ludovica Modugno died. He has lent his voice to many divas, from Meryl Streep to Emma Thompson

Mourning in the world of cinema. The popular Italian actress and voice actress Ludovica Modugno died at the age of 72. Sick for some time, she made her debut at the age of 4 in television novels. “Doctor AntonioWas the first scripted novel produced and broadcast in Italy. A career of early debuts, since he later landed at 7 years in the theater in “Alcestis of Euripides”, Directed by Guido Salvini. Then again television and dubbing in films with international divas.

The debut in dubbing for Modugno came with the film “Marcellino bread and wine”In the role of the child protagonist. In the cinema he made his debut in the film “Italians, it is strictly forbidden to use the toilet during stops“, While on television he participates in the most followed television dramas of the sixties such as”Wuthering Heights“,”I remember mom“,”A master’s novel“,”The storyteller” And “The Pisana“. Television series have also seen her protagonist in the most recent television history with her participation in “Marshal Rocca “, “A woman as a friend “ And “Edda “.

Everyone also remembers her for the interpretations in “Magic Nights” by Paolo Virzì, “The big step “ and for the collaboration with Checco Zalone in two of his most ironic films “I fall from the clouds “ And “Where am I going? “, where she played the role of the protagonist’s mother.

Ludovica Modugno was not only an actress but also a voice, dubbing some of the greatest international actresses. She lent her voice to Glenn Close, Cher, Angjelica Huston, Julie Christie, Jacqueline Bisset, Hanna Schygulla, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Fiona Shaw, Charlotte Rampling.

In 1978, together with her husband, actor and voice actor Gigi Angelillo (who died in 2015), she founded the theater company “L’Albero”, with which she had produced and performed many shows.