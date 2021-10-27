News

The actress and voice actress Ludovica Modugno died. He has lent his voice to many divas, from Meryl Streep to Emma Thompson

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Mourning in the world of cinema. The popular Italian actress and voice actress Ludovica Modugno died at the age of 72. Sick for some time, she made her debut at the age of 4 in television novels. “Doctor AntonioWas the first scripted novel produced and broadcast in Italy. A career of early debuts, since he later landed at 7 years in the theater in “Alcestis of Euripides”, Directed by Guido Salvini. Then again television and dubbing in films with international divas.

The debut in dubbing for Modugno came with the film “Marcellino bread and wine”In the role of the child protagonist. In the cinema he made his debut in the film “Italians, it is strictly forbidden to use the toilet during stops“, While on television he participates in the most followed television dramas of the sixties such as”Wuthering Heights“,”I remember mom“,”A master’s novel“,”The storyteller” And “The Pisana“. Television series have also seen her protagonist in the most recent television history with her participation in “Marshal Rocca “, “A woman as a friend “ And “Edda “.

Everyone also remembers her for the interpretations in “Magic Nights” by Paolo Virzì, “The big step “ and for the collaboration with Checco Zalone in two of his most ironic films “I fall from the clouds “ And “Where am I going? “, where she played the role of the protagonist’s mother.

Loading...
Advertisements

Ludovica Modugno was not only an actress but also a voice, dubbing some of the greatest international actresses. She lent her voice to Glenn Close, Cher, Angjelica Huston, Julie Christie, Jacqueline Bisset, Hanna Schygulla, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Fiona Shaw, Charlotte Rampling.

In 1978, together with her husband, actor and voice actor Gigi Angelillo (who died in 2015), she founded the theater company “L’Albero”, with which she had produced and performed many shows.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

841
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
681
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
602
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
566
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
461
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
458
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
456
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
357
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
348
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top