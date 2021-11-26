the actress attacked in Dubai with the heel of a shoe

Drama for Linda Batista. The actress was attacked in Dubai, in the middle of a party. The interpreter explained to Italian Stories on Rai Uno, with his face still swollen from the blows taken, what happened during the evening. Apparently the Batista was shot after took the defense of a gay guy. “I went to dinner with some Italian friends and I went to a birthday party, I was together with several people together with the boy, a person of a unique kindness and education, who asked me not to say his name, we were at ‘Armani Privè, one of the most beautiful places in Dubai “Linda explained to Eleonora Daniele. “At a certain point some guys arrived who started to look provocatively at this guy, he was a real one homophobic aggression, they pushed him, and I was unable to stay on the sidelines and intervened. “