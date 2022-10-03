The actress buys cheese and meets Mijares – El Financiero

One of the most established actresses in HollywoodNicole Kidman, visited Mexico for the first time to participate in the event Mexico XXI Century organized by the Telmex Foundation in the National Auditorium, where ran into the Mexican singer Manuel Mijares, with whom he exchanged a few words.

The moment was recorded by users on social networks, who captured when both they were friendly. While who is part of the series Big Little Lies smiles at himthe interpreter of ‘Soldier of love’ holds his arm. “I never imagined seeing Nicole Kidman and Mijares in the same place. What a beauty,” they wrote.

Between the comments that were recorded highlights the difference in height between the two: “And so is Mijares very short or is Nicole very tall?” and “he looks like a hobbit,” she reads. In the snapshots later, the businessman is seen arriving Arturo Elijah AyubGeneral Director of the TELMEX Telcel Foundation.

Both wore suits both elegant and contrasting. While Mijares, without her hoof shoes, dressed in black, she wore white. Kidman, 55, was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2006, so she took advantage of her speech for advising young promises.

Nicole Kidman bought artisan cheese

During a stroll through the streets of Mexico CityKidman stopped his stride in a white van that in its rear part offered various products advertised by means of a canvas, such as the typical cheese craft from different states in the Mexican Republic.

Although she was not alone, her companions (an assistant and her security team) also contributed to her purchase from the vendor, where through a video it is seen that the merchant located in the Colonia Bosques de las Lomasfor which they described their action as ‘humble’.