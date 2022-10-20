the actress emblem of the fight against cancer in a mural in Milan

In the past few hours in Piazza San Babila, in the historic center of Milan, a mural dedicated to Angelina Jolie and her painful fight against breast cancer that forced her to perform an invasive mastectomy a few years ago to protect herself from the complications of this terrible disease.

It is an extremely significant work created by the street artist aleXsandro Palombothe artist who some time ago made people talk about himself with the work that appeared before the Iranian consulate in which he showed Marge de The Simpson is intent on cutting her thick hair in support of Arab women who started to protest against the use of the hijab and the abuses committed by the Islamic religious police.

Angelina Jolie has been very active in the fight against cancer for years, as this pathology also caused the death of her mother and grandmother: “My mother had just died, and her doctor told me that he had to make her a promise: he would make sure I would take care of my medical situation. Years later I was able to undergo a genetic test which showed that I was also able to take care of my medical situation. “I possessed that modified gene, the so-called BRCA1, which predisposes to cancer. The test came too late for the other women in my family. My mother passed away at 50, my grandmother died in her 40s.” I hope my choices allow me to live a little longer“.

Meanwhile, terrible accusations have been made against Brad Pitt in recent weeks. The ex of Angelina Jolie was in fact accused of having moved violence against her children while the separation between the two actors continues to become more and more complex since for his part Brad Pitt has denounced his ex wife for what appears to him like an improper sale of the Chateau Miraval.