the actress exhibits her pregnancy and is more and more beautiful [FOTO]

Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar-winning actress for Bright side, directed by David O. Russell, with her first Academy Award received, she became the second youngest actress to have earned the film industry’s top accolade. But that’s just one of Lawrence’s many firsts. Actress since the age of 17, she began her career playing a sitcom, quickly moving to the cinema with The Burning Plain – The border of loneliness, performance for which she was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni Prize at the Venice Film Festival at the age of 18. Nominated for an Oscar 2 years later, but without winning, however A cold winter, was named both the highest-grossing action heroine of all time for Hunger Games, as well as the “most talented young actress in all of America”. From the movies of X-Men, to American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving, from the entire saga of Hunger Games up to films such as A crazy passion, Joy, Mother!, Red Sparrow and the upcoming film Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most popular, sought after and best actresses of the past 15 years.

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant

Engaged since 2018 with Cooke Maroney, Lawrence is currently pregnant with her first child. Officially engaged since 2019, the actress and art expert from New York’s Gladstone Gallery have not featured in any official announcements. The photos, which invaded the web, of Lawrence with the baby bump, were taken on the streets of New York in a moment of everyday life. Obviously the image has given rise to gossip and questions, the actress confirmed, through a spokesperson, that she is expecting her first child. With a confidentiality, a normality and the same direct attitude that distinguish her in private and professional life, Jennifer Lawrence, according to a source of People, she has always wanted to be a mother, and does not see motherhood as an obstacle to her career or as something to be officially announced.

